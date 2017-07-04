Breaking the impasse with North Korea

Author: Hitoshi Tanaka, JCIE

Recent tensions with North Korea remind us that the nuclear issue will continue to impede regional stability until we reach a lasting resolution. The efforts of the international community to convince North Korea to forsake nuclear weapons have met with little success over the past several decades — from the Agreed Framework and the establishment of the Korean Peninsula Economic Development Organization (KEDO) to the Six-Party Talks. Yet we must not fall into the trap of believing that a negotiated settlement with North Korea on denuclearization is impossible.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives flowers from participants during the 8th Congress of the Korean Children’s Union (KCU) in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea 8 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters, KCNA).

The alternatives to a negotiated settlement are too risky. Accepting North Korea as a nuclear power would only make matters worse. It would undermine the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) and could drive other Asian nations to seek nuclear capabilities as well. A fully nuclear North Korea may also be emboldened if it believes that it will not be punished …continue reading