Japanese hate the beer gut from warm, bitter beer

As a follow-up from Sunday’s look at celebs pimping beer, I now present the rest of the survey into beer and beer-like drinks.
Note, happoshu is (as far as I am aware…) separately-produced alcohol mixed with beer flavours and fizz to get some sort of mock beer that tastes as bad as it sounds; the reason it sells is that it is lower tax and goes for about half the price. Third sector or new genre beer is brewed like beer, but instead of malts (which attracts a high tax), alternatives like potatos, peas, old socks, etc is used, and other magic goes in to remove sugars, purine (the stuff that gives you gout) and other nasties. Low sugar is good for avoiding morning mouth and it often tastes quite passable, and of course is pocket-friendly.
Here’s a bunch of random beer adverts, many in classic style:
Research results
Q1: What kinds of beer or beer-like drinks do you drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)
|Beer
|54.6%
|New genre (third sector)
|24.2%
|Happoshu
|22.5%
|Zero alcohol beer taste drink
|8.4%
|Don’t drink beer
|28.1%
Real beer was most popular with the over sixties – almost 60%, but so was happoshu at just over 25%. Barely one in five pensioners didn’t drink beer whereas it was almost one in two for the under thirties.
Q2: What beer or beer-like drinks do you usually drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)
|Asahi Super Dry
|30.0%
|Ichiban Shibori
|23.6%
|Yebisu
|18.8%
|The Premium Malt’s
|17.7%
|Kinmugi
|13.7%
|Kirin Lager Beer
|12.3%
|Sapporo Black Label
|12.3%
|Nodogoshi
|10.1%
|Mugi and Hops The Gold
|8.5%
|Clear Asahi
|7.9%
|Tanrei Green Label
|7%
|Import beer
|6%
|Local, craft beer
|5%
|Asahi Style Free
|3%
|Other
|7%
|Don’t drink beer
|28.1%
Q3: When do you get to feel like a beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)
|Male
|Female
|When it’s hot
|39.3%
|23.4%
|When eating
|32.1%
|21.0%
|When my throat’s dry
|30.7%
|18.6%
|After bath
|29.5%
|16.4%
|When gathering with friends
|24.9%
|23.2%
|When travelling (on the bullet train, at hotel, etc)
|26.7%
|15.8%
|When lazing around the house
|26.4%
|15.2%
|When I have some delicious nibbles
|21.8%
|18.0%
|After work
|22.4%
|11.1%
|When I want to relax
|18.9%
|10.9%
|When I’m out (at fireworks, etc)
|17.5%
|13.9%
|After playing sports, exercise
|15.1%
|5.9%
