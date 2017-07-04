Reform and Accelerate:  Advancing Diversity in the Chubu Workplace

Courtesy Andy Boone and the ACCJ.

” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-300×103.gif” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-500×171.gif” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-500×171.gif” alt=”” width=”500″ height=”171″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-500×171.gif 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-300×103.gif 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-768×263.gif 768w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-880×301.gif 880w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/accj-wib-2016-150×51.gif 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px”>

ACCJ Chubu invites you to the Chubu Women in Business Summit. We are pleased to be hosting our fourth annual event at the Westin Nagoya Castle on July 13th. This year’s theme is “Work Style Reform and Male Champions of Change.” Confirmed speakers include

Keynote speaker:

Dr. Denise Rutherford, President, 3M Japan Limited.

Dr. Rutherford has been a passionate advocate for women and diversity issues in general throughout her long and successful career.

Male Champions of Change Panel Speakers:

Mr. Atsuhiko Hatano, Director-General, Chubu Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry

Dr. Seiichi Matsuo, President, Nagoya University; a member of the UN He for She initiative

Mr. Harry Hill, President and CEO of Oak Lawn Marketing Inc.,

Mr. Felix Busch, General Manager of Hilton Nagoya

This exciting panel of speakers will discuss how best to tackle the issues of diversity in the Chubu area.

Workshop with Prof. Garr Reynolds:

Prof. Garr Reynolds, an internationally acclaimed communications consultant and the author of best-selling books including the award-winning Presentation Zen will conduct a workshop supporting diversity through communication in Japan.

Breakout Sessions:

Two informative and interactive breakout sessions on the topic of women’s empowerment will round out the afternoon before our final networking event in the evening.

Click here to view the event program:

http://www.accjwibsummit.com/program1.html

Please note that there may be slight changes to the program.

Building on the last three years and joining forces with both the Tokyo and Kansai Women in Business Committees, the Chubu Chapter is especially committed to providing opportunities for participants to communicate, ask questions, and learn useful tools for becoming change makers in their own organizations.