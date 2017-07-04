Shopping at Koenji: The Bold, the Weird, and the Vintage

Source: city-cost.com Daring and eccentric, a common description of Japanese fashion. But where do you get this look? Harajuku, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku? Probably, yes, but Tokyo does offer few low-key shopping spots that “hipsters” and fashion enthusiasts would fall for!Have you heard of Koenji?From Shinjuku to Koenji, it only takes 6 minutes by train. As you step outside the station, your first impression to this neighbourhood might be ordinary, but it is far from that. This shopping district offers a lot of used clothing stores, catering to a wide range of individualistic style that will certainly turn heads.Aside from clothes, you can also find interesting shops like hair salons, bookstores, variety stores, cafes and restaurants, and even a Daiso!Vintage ShopsMy favourite shops to visit in this area are the boutiques for vintage clothing. From Victorian Era-like dresses tothe 50s, the selection is amazing as well as the prices. Even though they are from recycle shops, you’ll spend 10,000 yen or more for just one outfit. If you have the money to spend and you want to look like you have travelled through time, then putting a whole in your wallet won’t be a problem. But if you are a budget-buyer like me, you’ll still be fond of Koenji. Some shops do go on sale and affordable items do exist! Patience and a keen eye are a must or else your trip will be a bust.If vintage is not your fancy, there are other stuff that might suit you. From sweet lolita, mori girl, colourful South- American inspired apparel, to a less extravagant attire with a unique style; Koenji has a lot to offer to fashionistas. Other Recycle ShopsDON DON DOWN on WEDNESDAY! This is one of my favourite stores in Japan!For first timers, Don Don is a used clothing shop that uses an …continue reading