Tokyo Apartment Sales in June 2017

|
The following is a selection of apartments that were sold in central Tokyo during the month of June 2017:
|Building
|Sold Price
(Yen/sqm)
|(USD/sq ft)
|Days Listed
|Discount
|Akasaka Tower Residence (2008)
2-Bedrooms
|¥2,175,000
/sqm
|$1,785
/sq ft
|567
|2.4%
|A 45-storey luxury apartment building with concierge, rooftop deck and cafe, library, lounges and guest suites.
The current asking price in this building averages 2,144,000 Yen/sqm, with apartments on the 10th floor and lower having an average price of 1,840,000 Yen/sqm and apartments on the 20th floor and above having an average asking price of 2,330,000 Yen/sqm.
This apartment has been the second highest sale in this building on a price-per-square-meter basis this year. It was on one of the floors in the building that feature ceiling heights of between 3.2 ~ 3.6 meters. The apartment had been on the market for 1.5 years and sold at only a small discount. In 2009, a similar sized apartment sold for 1,190,000 Yen/sqm, indicating a potential appreciation of as much as 83% over 8 years. A total of three apartments were reported to have sold in June, with an average sale price of 2,084,000 Yen/sqm.
The average resale price in this building to date in 2017 has been around 1,893,000 Yen/sqm, up 10% from 2016 (1,720,000 Yen/sqm), but down 8.1% from 2015 (2,060,000 Yen/sqm).
|Park Court Azabujuban The Tower (2010)
2-Bedrooms
|¥1,964,000
/sqm
|$1,610
/sq ft
|55
|3.1%
|A 36-storey high rise in the Azabu Juban area with concierge, gym, guest suite and resident lounge. Current asking prices in this building range from 1,825,000 ~ 2,000,000 Yen/sqm. Apartments on the 10th floor and lower have an average asking price of around 1,960,000 Yen/sqm, while apartments on floors 20 and above have an average asking price of around 2,030,000 Yen/sqm.
There have been 4 reported re-sales to date in 2017 with an average price of around 1,855,000 Yen/sqm, up 1.0% from 2016