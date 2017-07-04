Tokyo Apartment Sales in June 2017

A 45-storey luxury apartment building with concierge, rooftop deck and cafe, library, lounges and guest suites. The current asking price in this building averages 2,144,000 Yen/sqm, with apartments on the 10th floor and lower having an average price of 1,840,000 Yen/sqm and apartments on the 20th floor and above having an average asking price of 2,330,000 Yen/sqm. This apartment has been the second highest sale in this building on a price-per-square-meter basis this year. It was on one of the floors in the building that feature ceiling heights of between 3.2 ~ 3.6 meters. The apartment had been on the market for 1.5 years and sold at only a small discount. In 2009, a similar sized apartment sold for 1,190,000 Yen/sqm, indicating a potential appreciation of as much as 83% over 8 years. A total of three apartments were reported to have sold in June, with an average sale price of 2,084,000 Yen/sqm. The average resale price in this building to date in 2017 has been around 1,893,000 Yen/sqm, up 10% from 2016 (1,720,000 Yen/sqm), but down 8.1% from 2015 (2,060,000 Yen/sqm).