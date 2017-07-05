3 Reasons Why You Should Have Geta

Source: LearnJapanese123 Do you know Geta? Before the Edo period (1603-1868), Japanese people wore traditional wooden clogs known as Geta or Zōri with their yukata or kimono. They are similar to the modern slippers we are familiar with today, except that their structure is slightly different and they are made from different materials. Geta 下駄 Zōri 草履

Geta is considered informal and are worn with a yukata, a casual kimono made of thin breathable fabric. A Geta is usually made of three parts: The “Dai” which is the wooden platform where the feet rests; the “Hanao” or thong strap that holds it in place as the wearer moves about; and the “Ha” or teeth, which are two wooden bars underneath that support the base. Because of the extra height, they can to be worn even during rainy days or even the winter season without worrying about mud or snow. https://wafuku.wordpress.com/2009/03/11/traditional-japanese-footwear For dressier occasions such as Japanese style weddings, the Zōri is the footwear of choice. They have a narrower, wedge-shaped heel that is usually covered with fabric, leather or vinyl. Brocade-covered cushion designs are also common. As formal wear, they are worn with white socks known as tabi. Elegant and expensive, Zōris can be bought with an equally stunning matching purse. Nowadays, a casual form of Zōri sandals made of rice straw have become common place. You might recognize this same material in the flooring of Japanese-style homes known as Tatami. These flat slippers are used for everyday such as with a pair of jeans and a shirt. The Geta is steeped in Japanese tradition and has been part of the Japanese identity for centuries. One may …continue reading