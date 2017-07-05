3 Reasons Why You Should Have Geta

|
Source: LearnJapanese123
Do you know Geta?
Before the Edo period (1603-1868), Japanese people wore traditional wooden clogs known as Geta or Zōri with their yukata or kimono. They are similar to the modern slippers we are familiar with today, except that their structure is slightly different and they are made from different materials.
Geta 下駄
For dressier occasions such as Japanese style weddings, the Zōri is the footwear of choice. They have a narrower, wedge-shaped heel that is usually covered with fabric, leather or vinyl. Brocade-covered cushion designs are also common. As formal wear, they are worn with white socks known as tabi. Elegant and expensive, Zōris can be bought with an equally stunning matching purse. Nowadays, a casual form of Zōri sandals made of rice straw have become common place. You might recognize this same material in the flooring of Japanese-style homes known as Tatami. These flat slippers are used for everyday such as with a pair of jeans and a shirt.
The Geta is steeped in Japanese tradition and has been part of the Japanese identity for centuries.