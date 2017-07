Source: japan-attractions.jp I hold the beer festival of the new sense that featured the theme of “craft beer = BIN” and “canned food = CAN” in Yokohama, Hakkeijima Sea Paradise for from 15 to 17 on July!

About 70 kinds of canned food gathers from about 30 kinds of delicious craft beer of each place and basic canned food to rare canned food! !

The fireworks entertainment show is held on &16 day on July 15, too.

It is sure that Yokohama, Hakkeijima Sea Paradise becomes more fun, thing!