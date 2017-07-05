Chayagasaka Park, Nagoya.

茶屋が坂公園

Chayagasaka Park in Chikusa-ku in Nagoya is a large, quiet, green space with ponds and woods between Chayagasaka and Jiyugaoka stations on the

Chayagasaka Park has a large pond and walking trails through its woody hills. There is also a children’s play area and a ball park near a grass lawn. Chayagasaka Park is known for its hydrangeas in June and the flowers line some of the paths through the park.

Nagoya city bus Kikan 2 (基幹2) stops right outside the park at the Akasaka bus stop.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading