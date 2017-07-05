|credit|

Shitamachi Tanabata (July 6-10): Many Tanabata festivals take place throughout Japan and celebrate the love of two deities who are allowed to meet but once a year in the summer, as legend has it. During the festival, you write down a wish on a strip of colorful paper and tie it to a tree (usually) bamboo with everyone else’s wishes. The Shitamachi Tanabata event takes the celebrations up a notch on the weekend with a parade on Saturday (July 8) and dance/street performances on Sunday (July 9) in the Asakusa and Ueno areas.

|credit|

Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival (July 7-9): Much like the one above, this Tanabata festival is more than just hanging wishes—be entertained by colorful festivities, such as musical and danc

The post Cheapo Weekend for July 8-9: Parades, Wishes and 80s Dance Parties appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading