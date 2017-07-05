Finding hidden gems - the fun of shrine sales

Source: city-cost.com One thing I wanted to do when we first moved to Japan was check out some antique markets. I’ve always found things like thrifting a lot of fun, or even attending small local markets whenever I visit a new place.Enter my love of shrine sales. I find them absolutely fascinating! They are a great glimpse into a whole host of Japanese antiques – there are some pictures below of some of the things I got at my first shrine sale several years ago. There’s always something interesting to find, or something that makes a perfect (and unique!) gift for a friend or family member back home.I think the part I like most about them is that it’s completely unknown what the vendors will bring in. I liken it to treasure hunting, because you do often have to dig through stuff to find those hidden gems – but that’s all part of the fun if you ask me!There’s a few great shrine sales around the Tokyo area – my favorite is probably the Machida shrine sale that is held on the first of each month. It’s definitely worth a look if you’re in the area.Are there any great shrine sales near your part of Japan? I’d love to hear about them if you care to share! …continue reading