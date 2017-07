Source: Japan Cheapo It’s just ticked over to July. That means two things: the heat has suddenly gone way up, and Gion Matsuri has kicked off.

|credit|

Gion Matsuri is the biggest event in Kyoto’s calendar, and one of the biggest and most important festivals throughout Japan. (Read more about it here.) It’s also one of the cheapest events in Kyoto, nay, maybe even in Japan!

|credit|

Don’t believe me? Let’s count the ways:

The yamaboko junko parades (the main processions on July 17th and 24th) are free, and span many kilometers, with no end of viewing spots to choose from. But if you want to spend some money, you can buy a reserved seat with a clear view of the parade outside Kyoto City Hall for 3,180 yen. You can buy the tickets The post How to Spend Money at Gion Matsuri appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading