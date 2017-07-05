Music Festivals in Japan 2017

Here is a listing of this year’s

Rock in Japan

August 5-6 & 11-12, Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki with Art-School, Dragon Ash, G-Freak Factory, Super Beaver, Lisa, Crossfaith, Shout It Out, Bigmama, Mucc, Flower Flower, AK-69. See the website for the full line-up and ticket information.

rijfes.jp

Rising Sun Festival (RSR)

August 11-12, Ishikari, Hokkaido with domestic Japanese bands including Uverworld, B’z, Rise, The Oral Cigarettes, My Hair Is Bad, Glim Spanky, Shank, Namba69, Radwimps. Tickets 24,500 yen for the 2 days.

rsr.wess.co.jp

Summer Sonic

August 19-20, Tokyo (QVC Marine Field & Makuhari Messe) and Osaka (Maishima) with Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas, Kasabian, Baby Metal, Pikotaro. 30,500 yen for the two days.

Summer Sonic

Labyrinth

Sept 16-18, Naeba Greenland, Niigata. Quality techno festival in the hills of Niigata Prefecture.

www.mindgames.jp

Ringo Fes

August 23-24, Matsumoto. Zazen Boys, Ogre You Asshole, Tofu Beats, D.A.N, Yogee New Waves, Kan Sano.

ringofes.info

Other Festivals

Sapporo City Jazz

July-August, Sapporo

sapporocityjazz.jp

Pacific Music Festival (classical)

July-August, Sapporo

www.pmf.or.jp

Seiji Ozawa Matsumoto Festival (classical)

August 13-September 10, Matsumoto, Nagano

www.ozawa-festival.com

Orchestra, Chamber, Opera.

Monterey Jazz Festival

July 29, Noto, Ishikawa. Tickets 5,000 yen.

www.mjfinnoto.jp

Tokyo Jazz Festival

Sept 1-3, NHK Hall, Yoyogi Park

Ron Carter, Chick Corea, Benjamin Herman, OMSB.

www.tokyo-jazz.com

Tokyo Idol Festival

August 5-7, Diver City Tokyo, Odaiba. i☆Ris, ＠１７, atME, ANNA☆S, AKB48 Team 8, SKE48, HKT48, STU48, NGT48. Tickets 16,500 yen for 3 days.

idolfes.com

World Music & Dance Festival

August 5-11, Motomachi Park, Hakodate, Hokkaido

wmdf.org

Earth Celebration

August 18-20, Ogi, Sado Island with Kodo.

www.kodo.or.jp

