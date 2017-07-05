Music Festivals in Japan 2017

|
Here is a listing of this year’s
Rock in Japan
August 5-6 & 11-12, Hitachi Seaside Park, Ibaraki with Art-School, Dragon Ash, G-Freak Factory, Super Beaver, Lisa, Crossfaith, Shout It Out, Bigmama, Mucc, Flower Flower, AK-69. See the website for the full line-up and ticket information.
Rising Sun Festival (RSR)
August 11-12, Ishikari, Hokkaido with domestic Japanese bands including Uverworld, B’z, Rise, The Oral Cigarettes, My Hair Is Bad, Glim Spanky, Shank, Namba69, Radwimps. Tickets 24,500 yen for the 2 days.
Summer Sonic
August 19-20, Tokyo (QVC Marine Field & Makuhari Messe) and Osaka (Maishima) with Foo Fighters, Black Eyed Peas, Kasabian, Baby Metal, Pikotaro. 30,500 yen for the two days.
Labyrinth
Sept 16-18, Naeba Greenland, Niigata. Quality techno festival in the hills of Niigata Prefecture.
Ringo Fes
August 23-24, Matsumoto. Zazen Boys, Ogre You Asshole, Tofu Beats, D.A.N, Yogee New Waves, Kan Sano.
Other Festivals
Sapporo City Jazz
July-August, Sapporo
Pacific Music Festival (classical)
July-August, Sapporo
Seiji Ozawa Matsumoto Festival (classical)
August 13-September 10, Matsumoto, Nagano
Orchestra, Chamber, Opera.
Monterey Jazz Festival
July 29, Noto, Ishikawa. Tickets 5,000 yen.
Tokyo Jazz Festival
Sept 1-3, NHK Hall, Yoyogi Park
Ron Carter, Chick Corea, Benjamin Herman, OMSB.
Tokyo Idol Festival
August 5-7, Diver City Tokyo, Odaiba. i☆Ris, ＠１７, atME, ANNA☆S, AKB48 Team 8, SKE48, HKT48, STU48, NGT48. Tickets 16,500 yen for 3 days.
World Music & Dance Festival
August 5-11, Motomachi Park, Hakodate, Hokkaido
August 18-20, Ogi, Sado Island with Kodo.
