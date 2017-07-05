Nationwide rosenka land values increase for 2nd year in a row

Source: japanpropertycentral.com In 2017, Japan’s rosenka land values increased for the second year in a row with an average growth of 0.4% nationwide. In 2016, rosenka land values increased by 0.2%, ending an 8 year decline. In Tokyo’s Ginza district, an uptick in retail demand due to record-high foreign tourist numbers has helped to push land values to a historical high, exceeding those seen during Japan’s bubble economy. The land value alongside Ginza Chuo Dori in Ginza 5 Chome (in front of the Kyukyodo Building) reached 40,320,000 Yen per square meter (approximately 33,100 USD/sq ft) this year, up 26% from 2016 and exceeding the previous record of 36,500,000 Yen last seen in 1992. This particular location has been the most expensive land in Japan for the past 32 years. 13 prefectures recorded an increase in land values, while 32 recorded a decline. Miyagi Prefecture recorded the highest average prefectural increase with land values increasing by 3.7%. According to local real estate appraisers, central Sendai city has been seeing strong demand from office investors, while an increase in population has been pushing up residential prices in Sendai’s suburban areas. Both Tokyo and Okinawa saw an average increase of 3.2%. In Tokyo’s Toranomon district, major redevelopments led by Mori Building as well as plans for a new subway station have helped push up land values by 15% in 2017, after an increase of 10% in 2016. The land alongside Omotesando Hills had a rosenka value of 12,560,000 Yen/sqm in 2017, up 24.7% from 2016. Shibuya Crossing had a value of up to 21,600,000 Yen/sqm, an increase of 15.9% from last year. Areas outside of major cities and tourist destinations continue to see land values fall. Akita Prefecture recorded the biggest decline in land values for the fourth year in a row, with a drop of 2.7%. 77% increase in …continue reading