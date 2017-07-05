QuickTips for Your First Day as an ALT in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot You’ve got your suit ready, your lunch packed and your route all mapped out: You’re ready to start your new job in Japan as an assistant language teacher (ALT). The first day at your school is a chance to ensure you make a great first impression. In Part 7 of A Little Training for ALTs, let’s prepare for the major parts of your first day so you can can walk through those school gates smiling because you’ll be confident and ready to roll. The first steps After planning your route carefully and arriving 10-15 minutes early, you should be at your new school. Nerves are inevitable, but you’re not alone. An entire school of teachers and students are just as anxious to meet you, as well. Many new ALTs overlook this, but your first steps into a school are of utter importance. Why you may ask? Because in Japan, some places require you to take your shoes off in a designated area. As a new ALT — as well as guest — you must follow suit to make a good first impression. Before your first day, you should have been introduced to your schools and received a basic layout of where things like your shoe locker, the bathroom and the teachers’ room are located. So please remember to go to the designated areas for teachers, because the students have their own section, and in most cases, they usually stick to their own sides. During training your company should have told you to bring your own indoor shoes to school. Take off your outdoor shoes before stepping on the indoor carpet or mat. Place them in your designated locker. Then place your indoor shoes on the indoor carpet and put them on. Navigate the teachers’ office When you open the door to the …continue reading