Sub-national diplomacy trumped on climate change

Author: Scott Moore, Washington

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, California Governor Jerry Brown chose an unusual form of protest — he went to China. He also made a point of announcing the agenda would include discussions on linking California’s nascent carbon market to China’s emissions trading system, which currently covers several provinces and is due to be expanded nation-wide by the end of 2017.

For both China and the United States, this type of sub-national diplomacy broke new ground. By proposing to entirely bypass Washington to pursue California’s climate change goals, Governor Brown significantly raised the stakes for sub-national participation in China’s relationship with the outside world. Yet for China, the United States and other countries, sub-national diplomacy is no substitute for the real thing. In most policy areas, the route to real action still runs through national capitals.

California Governor Jerry Brown meets with Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang at the International Forum on Electric Vehicle Pilot Cities and Industrial Development in Beijing, China, 6 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).

Diplomacy is usually thought of as the preserve of sovereign nation-states. But sub-national entities like states, provinces and cities have long played a notable role on the international stage, especially in promoting economic and cultural exchanges with foreign governments. The most common rationale for such overseas engagement is economic. As both …continue reading