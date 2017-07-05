Ukiyo-e Inspired Illustrations Capture the Relatable Moments of Modern Everyday Life

Source: Spoon & Tamago That disappointment when you spot a fancy cafe but it turns out to be a beauty salon. A Japanese illustrator who goes by the pseudonym Yamada Zenjidou, creates these simple yet adorable illustrations that we can’t get enough of. Each are drawn in a style inspired by Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints and feature an anachronistic setting: men and women seemingly from an ancient time, engaged in incredibly relatable moments of modern everyday life. That feeling when you want the free sample but pretend you totally don’t want it You need an intermediate level of Japanese language to fully comprehend some of these but they’re simple enough that they could also be great for practicing your Japanese. You can follow them on Twitter or on Instagram. When “now with 10% more” doesn’t make you feel any happier When you’re looking at your reflection in the glass and realize there’s someone on the other side When the guy who was least interested in the party is clearly trying the hardest Eating instant noodles outside makes it taste oddly better Related posts: Illustrated Internal Bodily Functions in Ukiyo-e From the 1800s <a target=_blank href="http://www.spoon-tamago.com/2015/07/13/images-of-star-wars-reimagined-as-gorgeous-ukiyo-e-prints/" …continue reading