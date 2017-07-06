10 Exquisite Cocktails To Try This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com Grand Hyatt’s Monster Milkshakes These alcohol-infused monster milkshakes are gorgeously crafted with fresh fruits, colorful toppings, and exquisite liquor. Taste the marshmallows, strawberries, and framboise liqueur in your Strawberry Banana Milkshake or enjoy the taste of shiratama and whiskey in your Matcha Green Tea Milkshake concoction. The cassis and framboise liqueur-based Acai Bowl Milkshake will make you curious —

and a repeater! Non-alcoholic versions also available. At Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s The Oak Door until Aug 31, 2017. ¥1,550-¥2,000. More Info Hotel Chinzanso’s Summer Cocktails Located in the city oasis Hotel Chinzanso, Le Marquis bar welcomes the hot season with two seasonal cocktails: Champagne Mojito (center) and the salty Summer Season (right). Available from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. until Sep 15, 2017. ¥2,000. More Info Palace Hotel’s Summer Cocktails Palace Hotel goes for the fruit liqueur this summer with its exclusive Mango Margarita, made with fresh mangos with a punch of tequila, and the bubbly Fresh Bellini with a taste of sparkling wine and peach juice. Rich in taste and gorgeous to the eye, these two are a must-try! Available at Palace Hotel’s Royal Bar until Aug. 31, 2017. ¥2,300. More Info Intercontinental’s Ice Shaved Cocktails You’d think someone would come up with the idea of alcohol-infused kakigori by now, right?! Finally, we say, and can’t wait to taste this unique collection: Campari Mango, Salty Dog, and Prosciutto & Melon!! Available at the Intercontinental Hotel Tokyo’s The Strings until Sep 10, 2017. ¥1,800-¥2,300. More Info Ritz Carlton’s Rosemary Mule The star cocktail of Ritz Carlton’s Summer Herbs collection, this fresh and …continue reading