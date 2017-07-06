A Classic Quote on Taking a Leap

When fans ask about anime/manga quotes, there are a lot of good ones. Some are used to motivate ourselves and others. There are a few though that don’t get enough attention, but should. After reading a new study about people who choose to leap across to a new pond of water a la a frog, it reminded me of a quote from one of anime/manga’s most famous antiheroes.

Rurouni Kenshin’s Saito Hajime said this quote back in Volume 7 of the manga in his introduction story and it stands out even today. It goes like this.

“It’s unfortunate, but I have no interest in being the best of the “frogs in the well,” who know nothing of the great ocean.”

This was a reply after a sudden meeting he had with an assassin named Akamasu, who wanted to take out Himura Kenshin for his employer. Akamasu wondered why Saito was chosen to do the deed instead of him. Saito then humored Akamasu and told him to go kill Kenshin instead because he wanted a simple life. Akamasu decided to listen to Saito and went on his merry way. All of this was an elaborate lie since RK fans knew where his true allegiance lied later on, hence the quote.

Saito is a shining example of a frog who’s leaped across multiple ponds to get to being the person he is. The study I just mentioned focused on Americans versus Chinese and how they approached new opportunities. Americans were known to be take pride in being the top of an average group, while Chinese didn’t mind being at the bottom of the barrel in a prestigious group. You could say that Akamasu had a American/Western mentality while Saito represented Asian collectivism at its finest. What’s interesting about …continue reading