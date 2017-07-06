Afghanistan’s security a victim of regional rivalries

Author: Sajjad Ashraf, NUS

Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to spar over terrorist acts committed in each other’s territory. Common ethnicity and similar terrain provides a convenient route for fugitives to escape from one country to the other. Dismantling terrorist networks in the region will not be successful without formal cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan. But how can such a settlement occur when the strategic interests of other powers, such as India, favour pitting one against the other?

Pakistan’s use of military force beginning two years ago succeeded in clearing much of the tribal belt of militants. In the absence of similar military action on the other side, hundreds escaped to Afghanistan.

Afghan security forces inspect the exterior of a car after a suicide bomb blast in Gardez, Paktia Province, Afghanistan, 18 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Samiullah Peiwand).

Afghanistan, meanwhile, has remained in a state of internal war since the Saur Revolution in April 1978, when the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan overthrew then president Daoud Khan. This coup became the prelude to Soviet intervention in 1979.

Afghanistan has a history of being a ‘graveyard of the empires’ and more recently is proving to be one for the United States. Despite spending nearly three-quarters of a trillion US dollars since 2001, the United States is still not sure how to extricate itself from Afghanistan.

The US hope of controlling Afghanistan by raising …continue reading