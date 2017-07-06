Craft Beer Bars Japan - TBE Brewing: Ebisu

Source: bento.com A cozy neighborhood drinking spot, TBE serves mostly domestic beers from brewers like Y Market and North Island from their ten taps. There may be a couple of imports on the list as well, and possibly a few of their own TBE beers. The kitchen turns out better-than-average bar fare, with beer-friendly dishes like roast chicken, beer-infused stews and charcuterie platters. There’s room for eight people at the counter and another 24 can squeeze in around the compact tables in back. Reservations are recommended if you want to come with a group and make a night of it. Most a la carte dishes range from Y600-1200, while beers are generally priced at Y980 for a pint and Y680 for a smaller glass. Party plans are also available. Open all afternoon from 1pm on weekends. …continue reading