End of the line

|
Source: tokyo5
I started this blog almost exactly eight years ago.
I appreciate all of the visitors to this blog…especially the ones who leave comments.
It was fun for me to blog…and I’m happy that my blog was fairly popular.
But recently it has become a bit of a chore to write blog posts…and, as this was meant as a hobby, it shouldn’t be like that.
So, for this reason, I have decided to retire this blog.
By all means, please read the blog posts that I have written from 2008 March 26th (when I started this blog) to today (2016 February 14th)!
I am, of course, still living in Tokyo with my family. So, if you leave a comment on any of the posts on this blog…or if you Contact me, I will continue to reply as I always have.
Thank you for your understanding.