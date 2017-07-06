Japan–EU negotiations racing against protectionism

Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra

The Japan–EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) negotiations appear to be coming down to the wire. Both sides are aiming to reach a framework agreement prior to the G20 summit on 7 July. Agriculture, as usual, is one of the sticking points, particularly for items such as cheese.

The domestic political setting in Japan shows some of the usual signs of tension. The Japanese government is seeking to advance the nation’s wider trade goals by reducing tariffs and other import barriers in overseas markets. On the other hand, Japan’s farm lobby — led by the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group (JA Group) and their allied politicians in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — is seeking to maintain specific barriers to imports of farm products given Japan’s small-scale and inefficient agricultural sector.

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan–EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Franck Robichon).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-400×260.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-600×390.jpg” title=”European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan–EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Franck Robichon).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-400×260.jpg” alt=”European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attend their meeting as a part of the Japan–EU Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations at Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan 30 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Franck Robichon).” width=”400″ height=”260″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-400×260.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-150×98.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-768×499.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-600×390.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-300×195.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-100×65.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS198K0-500×325.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

But this time, several key differences from other rounds of trade negotiations are generating strong impetus for an agreement.

First, the LDP’s poor …continue reading