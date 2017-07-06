Japan Wanderlust: This Week’s Inspiring Travel

Source: Gaijin Pot July in Japan. Let the season of being sticky in places you didn’t think possible begin. As the humidity sets in, and work and school slow down from that spring rush, anyone else got the itch to travel? Follow us on this week’s wanderlust-inspired trip as we venture to some cool — and cooling — locales all the way from Yakushima Island to Aomori Prefecture. Whether you’re reading from your desk or on the train ride home, your next summer journey starts now. Beach, beaches, beachin’ While the Japanese summer can bring those pesky cockroaches, it isn’t all bad because hot weather means it’s time to have that quintessential beach vacation. Ever wondered why people don’t really have Japan in mind when they speak of gorgeous beaches? Well, move over Bora Bora. Photo by zeitblohm Isso Beach, Kagoshima We whipped up a list of 10 magnificent beach destinations that aren’t in obvious places like Okinawa. We discovered that sandy getaways in Tottori, Hyogo and even all-the-way-out-there Yakushima are killing it when it comes to big, bold beautiful beaches. Takenohama Beach, Hyogo One of our favorites is Senjojiki Beach. Not only because of its remote location with very little info available online (until now!), but also because it’s along one of the most beautiful rocky coasts in northern Japan. Just check out that view: Photo by Aomori Photos This is a view of Kabuto Rock. Feeling festy Of course, summer also means festivals. As far as Tokyo living goes, Edogawa Ward has some cool festivals coming up — including the Edogawa River Fireworks Festival (Aug. 5). It’s likely to be crowded but, hey, it’ll probably be a little less so than the ones …continue reading