Panasonic Electronic Toothbrush Gives You Sparkly Whites

Source: japangoodsfinder.com
If you’re obsessed with dental hygiene, listen up. Panasonic has a pocket-sized electronic toothbrush that not only cleans your teeth, but also helps remove stains, leaving you with a dazzling smile. The stain removing attachment mimics tools used at your dentist office, but the toothbrush is small enough to carry with you wherever you go. Bonus: it has a stylish look with a beveled chrome base and a pearlescent pink cap. Panasonic has only released this model in Japan, but order through Japan Goods Finder and we’ll ship it to you anywhere in the world. Click here to buy now