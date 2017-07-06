Rainy Season Makeup Survival Tips

Source: savvytokyo.com It’s hot and humid (on top of raining all the time), and all that work you do to your face before leaving home goes down the drain when the reflection in the mirror as soon as you reach the office resembles the Wicked Witch of the West more than yourself. Yes, the rainy season in Japan is not the perfect time of the year for makeup — but we may need it anyways. So if you’re using makeup despite the weather outside, here are five effective ways to keep your face on point during Japan’s rainy season, as recommended by professional makeup artists, including myself. 1. Minimize your morning skincare routine Since this is an extremely humid season, it’s recommended not to focus on your morning skincare routine as much as usual, because, well, you’ll most likely sweat anyways. Rather than packing on your morning routine, stick to your night routine instead, especially if you have oily skin. In the morning, try using products that contain what your skin needs — for example, if your moisturizer isn’t SPF-based, replace it with one that is. Remember — the more you put on your face, the more your face will sweat. Stick to gel or light lotions that your face can absorb fast. If you need to use moisturizer, serum or a heavy lotion nevertheless, skip the moisturizer and serum because using all of them will weigh down your makeup and cause it to slide off. 2. Priming is essential Not priming your face is the first step of witnessing your makeup melt epically. A primer doesn’t only smoothen your base, it also eases the makeup applying, and makes it stay on your face longer. Think of …continue reading