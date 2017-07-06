The owners of 20% of Japan’s land are unaccounted for

Source: japanpropertycentral.com According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), approximately 41,000 square kilometers, or 20% of privately-owned land in Japan is owned by unidentifiable or missing owners. A missing owner is defined as someone who has either passed away without the property title being transferred to the heirs, or an owner who has since moved but has not updated their address details on the property title. Generally speaking, there is no legal obligation to update a change of address or inheritance on property titles. Of the land, 14% is building land, 18.5% is farmland, and 25.7% is forestry. The MLIT reported that 19.8%, or 930,000 hectares, of Japan’s agricultural land has property titles that have not been updated in over 50 years. Some local governments have found property titles showing the owner’s address as Manchukuo – a short-lived pre-war puppet state located in northeastern China. The Ministry of Justice estimates that 6.6% of land in city areas has missing owners, while the figure increases to 26.6% for land in regional areas. There are many cases where the original owner passed away but the heirs have not recorded the inheritance on the property title. There is no obligation to record the change of ownership of real estate that has been inherited. The paperwork and fees involved often mean that the heirs simply do not bother, especially when the land is in a remote location with little-to-no value. Selling the land may prove close to impossible, so there is little benefit for the heirs to update the property records. Registering the inheritance of the property would incur real estate registration tax as well as annual property taxes, which is another burden for land with no market value. As time passes, the number of rightful heirs to the property increases to a point where it …continue reading