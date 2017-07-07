10 tips for dealing with the hot summer in Japan

Source: city-cost.com Very soon the rainy season will be over and the hot humid summer knocking on the door. Summer can be a very hard time in Japan especially for a foreigner who is not used to humid weather.Here are my 10 tips for dealing with the heat and humidity of Japanese summer. • Small towelYou may have seen those small towels already everywhere in the stores. Those are so important during the summer season. When your face is sweating because of the humidity you can use those towels to dry your face. No worries as everybody is doing that, so there is no need to feel weird. Also you can buy plenty of different designs of those towels. Almost every anime character or popular kids character like Hello Kitty or Rilakuma has a big variety of those towels. My favorite are the towels of Ghibli with Totoro or Kiki. • Sun umbrellaSun umbrellas are mostly used by woman in Japan. They have a special UV protection, which is perfect for not getting brown or getting sunburn. Also it is such a big different, when using the sun umbrella, the direct sun does not go straight to your face. You will feel way cooler on your head than not using it. Especially in places where there is really no shadow it will save you from a heat shock. • HatSame like the sun umbrella goes for using a hat. This is the perfect alternative for men. A light small summer hat will keep your head cool. • Airy clothes/cool bizDuring the summer you should wear airy clothes which are loose and it’s best if they are 100 % cotton. If you are wearing tight clothes they will stick to your body and you will feel very sweaty. Also you can buy special …continue reading