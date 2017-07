Source: Tokyo Cheapo If you’re in the city and keen to get creative, there are some great spots to get all the supplies you need without breaking the bank.

|credit|

Depending on whether you’re an expert or more of an amateur, after Japanese traditional goods or Western brands, there will be somewhere perfect for your artful perusing in Tokyo. While stores like Loft can be great for basic supplies and a surprising amount of choice, sometimes you want something special. These stores vary from modern beauties to some of the oldest art stores in Tokyo, with thousands of pigments and hundreds of brushes to choose from, get ready to get arty!

Sekaido: Because size matters

|credit|

Opened in 1940, Sekaido is the go-to art store for anyone in Tokyo. And wit The post Best Art Supply Shops in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading