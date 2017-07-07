Cruise Through Tokyo on a Traditional Dining Boat

Source: Gaijin Pot So, you’re exploring Tokyo on a humid summer day, but looking for a way to do it without the crowded streets, packed trains and sweaty bodies. Now, picture yourself enjoying sashimi and tempura while downing a few cold beers. Oh, and you’re barefoot, too. On a boat. In the middle of Tokyo Bay. Welcome to yakatabune (houseboat) cruising, one of the highlights of summer. If you’re new to these all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink waterway cruises, this guide has everything you need to book the best tour for you based on location, price, group type, season and more. Photo by Nesnad A yakatabune cruise boat. Best described as a floating restaurant with an incredible view, yakatabune are traditional Japanese boats outfitted with tatami (flooring made of rice straw) and low tables fit into recessed seating, creating a specially designed space carved out of the flooring for your bare feet to dangle. As with traditional Japanese restaurants featuring a tatami area, you will be barefoot as you enjoy your meal and relax. The boats originated in the Heian period (794-1185) and offer the experience of having washoku, or Japanese cuisine, while taking in the sights of Japan’s capital from a distinct vantage point. In fact, it was in the Edo period (1603-1868) and with the construction of the canals that these boats began to be used for more leisurely activities such as cherry blossom viewing and watching fireworks. Yakatabune are quite versatile and can be enjoyed all year round, day or night, and many boats are equipped with both heating and air conditioning. In addition, they can accommodate small or large groups and even host events such as wedding receptions. All aboard Photo by MGA73bot2 A cruise near Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba. There are nearly 40 …continue reading