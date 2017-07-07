Food with a view - Mt. Takao Beer Garden

Source: city-cost.com When it comes to the bustling metropolis of Tokyo, where I’ve lived for 4 years, it can sometimes feel as if you have no respite from the urban sprawl – one trip up Tokyo Skytree will have you understanding just how far the city goes on (and on…and on…) for. In saying that, there are some beautiful spots not too far from the middle of the city that will have you forget that you’re in one of the most densely populated spots on the planet.One of those places is Mt. Takao, which only takes about an hour from the middle of the city to get to.Not only is the mountain accessible from the heart of Tokyo, and an easy climb (I have done it and saw plenty of children and senior citizens climbing up with ease!), at this time of year there’s a beer garden right at the top. It has already started for this year (the dates it runs from in 2017 are June 15th until October 15th) and it makes for one of the most scenic spots in the Tokyo region to grab some grub and a beverage outdoors.If your idea of a beer garden in Tokyo is one of those fancy rooftop bars in the city, this isn’t that. The eating area consists of pretty basic plastic tables and chairs – but I actually love that about it. I’m certainly not the stuffy type, and I much prefer somewhere that has a relaxed atmosphere as opposed to somewhere that I need to be dressed to the nines to be allowed entrance! T-shirts and shorts are perfectly acceptable here, and that’s more my cup of tea!The cost to eat and drink at the Mt. Takao Beer Garden is 3500 yen for the gents, and 3300 yen for the …continue reading