How long does it take to for an apartment to sell in central Tokyo?

Source: japanpropertycentral.com We find many clients miss out on some great purchases because they assume they will have plenty of time before a property sells. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when trying to enter a major market like Tokyo is to think that you are the only buyer out there. In reality, there are a lot of buyers circling the market, especially in central Tokyo. The vast majority are domestic buyers who know the market and are able to pounce quickly. Let’s take a look at the data for second-hand apartment sales in Minato, Chuo, Chiyoda, Shibuya, Shinjuku and Shinagawa wards for the month of June 2017. There were 440 apartments reported to have sold this month, up 7.8% from last year. The median time a property was listed before selling was 48 days (about 7 weeks), 5 days longer than last year. The average sale price was 915,000 Yen/sqm (+4.8% from June 2016) and the average discount was 3.32%. As shown in the chart above, 40% of apartments sold within 30 days of listing, and 74% sold within 90 days. In Manhattan, homes took an average time of 95 days to sell, according to the Halstead Manhattan Residential Market Report for the first quarter of 2017. In Sydney, properties took an average of 33 days to sell, as reported in CoreLogic’s Property Pulse Report issued in February 2017. Distance from transport In central Tokyo, many home buyers and tenants are looking for apartments that are less than a 10 minute walk from the nearest train station (not a bus stop). This is something that domestic investors are well aware of. In …continue reading