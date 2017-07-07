Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japanese students too want Apple computers

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
Which is your main internet access device? graph of japanese statistics

This survey from Ringrow, a computer and other electronics refurbishment company, looked at university students and computers.

I am far too old to have experienced any of this computer stuff at university, and my dissertation was prepared on a terminal in Tex and vi, if I remember correctly.

One interesting figure you might spot is that 7.7% use a smartphone and 21.9% a computer for lecture notes, leaving about two-thirds presumably taking notes on paper. I would have thought that a computer might be faster, but I don’t know if it a typing speed issue, kanji conversion bottleneck, using pen and paper makes it easier to remember, or if just that many lecturers ban computers as distractions. Or if you want to go all Japan Cultural Expert, is the sound of tapping on the keyboard rude? Any current students or lecturers out there with an insight? Previous surveys of the general population have indicated that there is about a 50:50 desktop to notebook split, so it isn’t just that everyone has a desktop, I don’t think.

Here’s some classic art brought up-to-date…

Research results

Q1: What kinds of internet access devices do you have? (Sample size=279, multiple answer)

Smartphone 99.3%
Computer 90.0%
Tablet 18.6%
Feature phone 3.2%
kindle 0.4%
iPod touch 0.4%
DS, PSP, vita 0.4%
PS4 0.4%
Other games console 0.4%

Q2: Which is your main internet access device? (Sample size=279)

Smartphone 87.5%
Computer 11.1%
Tablet 1.4%

Q3: Computer owners, which functions are you comfortable using on it? (Sample size=255, multiple answer)

Internet 98.0%
Document creation 93.7%
Email 91.0%
Presentation 83.1%
Spreadsheet 64.7%

Q4: After graduation, do you think your computer use will increase? (Sample size=279)

Yes 96.4%
No 3.6%

Q5: Would you like to try studying how to use a computer? (Sample size=279)

Yes 83.5%
No 16.5%

Q6: Which of the following do you create on your smartphone, computer? (Sample size=271 and 278, multiple answer)

SmartphoneN=271 ComputerN=278
Reports 12.2% 97.5%
Lecture notes 7.7% 21.9%
Diary 17.0% 4.7%
Schedule 59.4% 13.7%
Job application forms 9.2% 48.2%
Resume/CV 6.3% 29.1%
SNS posts 92.3% 28.4%

Q7: How often per week do you use your smartphone, computer? (Sample size=271 and 278, multiple answer)

SmartphoneN=271 ComputerN=278
Up to one day a week 0.0% 14.7%
Two or three days a week 0.0% 29.4%
Four …continue reading
    