Japanese students too want Apple computers

This survey from Ringrow, a computer and other electronics refurbishment company, looked at university students and computers.
I am far too old to have experienced any of this computer stuff at university, and my dissertation was prepared on a terminal in Tex and vi, if I remember correctly.
One interesting figure you might spot is that 7.7% use a smartphone and 21.9% a computer for lecture notes, leaving about two-thirds presumably taking notes on paper. I would have thought that a computer might be faster, but I don’t know if it a typing speed issue, kanji conversion bottleneck, using pen and paper makes it easier to remember, or if just that many lecturers ban computers as distractions. Or if you want to go all Japan Cultural Expert, is the sound of tapping on the keyboard rude? Any current students or lecturers out there with an insight? Previous surveys of the general population have indicated that there is about a 50:50 desktop to notebook split, so it isn’t just that everyone has a desktop, I don’t think.
Research results
Q1: What kinds of internet access devices do you have? (Sample size=279, multiple answer)
|Smartphone
|99.3%
|Computer
|90.0%
|Tablet
|18.6%
|Feature phone
|3.2%
|kindle
|0.4%
|iPod touch
|0.4%
|DS, PSP, vita
|0.4%
|PS4
|0.4%
|Other games console
|0.4%
Q2: Which is your main internet access device? (Sample size=279)
|Smartphone
|87.5%
|Computer
|11.1%
|Tablet
|1.4%
Q3: Computer owners, which functions are you comfortable using on it? (Sample size=255, multiple answer)
|Internet
|98.0%
|Document creation
|93.7%
|Email
|91.0%
|Presentation
|83.1%
|Spreadsheet
|64.7%
Q4: After graduation, do you think your computer use will increase? (Sample size=279)
Q5: Would you like to try studying how to use a computer? (Sample size=279)
Q6: Which of the following do you create on your smartphone, computer? (Sample size=271 and 278, multiple answer)
|SmartphoneN=271
|ComputerN=278
|Reports
|12.2%
|97.5%
|Lecture notes
|7.7%
|21.9%
|Diary
|17.0%
|4.7%
|Schedule
|59.4%
|13.7%
|Job application forms
|9.2%
|48.2%
|Resume/CV
|6.3%
|29.1%
|SNS posts
|92.3%
|28.4%
Q7: How often per week do you use your smartphone, computer? (Sample size=271 and 278, multiple answer)
|SmartphoneN=271
|ComputerN=278
|Up to one day a week
|0.0%
|14.7%
|Two or three days a week
|0.0%
|29.4%
