Tanabata: The Night When Love Prevails

Source: savvytokyo.com One of the most famous summer festivals in Japan, Tanabata, usually celebrated on July 7, literally means the “seventh night.” Known as the Star Festival, it is one of the many Japanese festivals originating from China and has been celebrated in Japan since the 700s. Though there are a few variations about the origins of Tanabata, all revolve around two lovers who have to cross galaxies to be with each other only for one single night each year. A Legend of Eternal Love & Patience The legend goes that Orihime (a weaving princess) and Hikoboshi (a cowherd), met and fell truly, madly, deeply in love with each other and eventually tied the knot. But, love — being the only thing on their minds — shifted their attention from work to each other. Orihime’s father, the king of the heavens, furious at their negligence of other important affairs, separated them, sending the love birds to the opposite sides of the Milky Way. Orihime became the star Vega and Hikoboshi, the star Altair. However, heartbroken Orihime cried her heart out day and night — which didn’t really help her get serious with work, either. Moved by Orihime’s tears, the king agreed to allow the couple to meet only once a year — on July 7. And that is how Tanabata was born. Tanabata Celebrations & Festivals Japanese celebrate Tanabata each July 7 or thereabouts by writing their wishes on colorful pieces of paper and hanging them on bamboo tree branches. While Tanabata revolves around July 7, the festival is also celebrated in late July or early August in some areas, including some of the following festivals, considered the largest Tanabata celebrations in Japan. Sendai Tanabata Festival (Miyagi) Celebrated for three days …continue reading