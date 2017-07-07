Tatsuya Tanaka’s Miniature Wonders Coming to Print

For the past 7 years Tatsuya Tanaka has been creating miniature dioramas out of everyday objects one might find around the house. Paired with miniature figurines, his scenes dramatically and humorously come to life.

Tanaka’s Miniature Calendar project

We wrote about the Japanese photographer and miniature enthusiast back in 2014 and, in an amazing feat of endless creativity, he’s continued on a daily basis to post his creations to social media.

Now, some of Tanaka’s most iconic creations – a chili pepper row boat, asparagus as tall trees, a vinyl record as race track – are being compiled into a book featuring more than 100 of his works. Tanaka’s success (he has almost 800K followers on Instagram) is due, in part, to our fascination with all things miniature, but also the utter simplicity of his creations. The imaginative and highly visual scenes require no explanation in any language and can be appreciated by almost anyone.

Tanaka’s book “Small Wonders” is out August 15, 2017 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.