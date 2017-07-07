Technology in the English Classroom

Source: retirejapan.info In most schools, technology in English classrooms in Japan is not employed properly to help students stay engaged and interested in the topic. Japan is well known for being a kind of technological hub for the world, but when you work as an English teacher in Japan you quickly realise that this hasn’t yet been passed down to the realm of teaching. Many schools and companies still use tape recorders and fax machines for a lot of the day to day work of teaching through audio or connecting with other departments, and you may think of it as a struggle to introduce any kind of technology to the class. If you are in a position to at least use a laptop or projector, you have a big opportunity to not only teach a fantastic class, but build your skills as a technologically savvy teacher as well. Technology and ways to use it Knowing what you can and cannot use in your school is the first step to planning your lessons well. You don’t want to build your whole class around a PowerPoint presentation to then find out that there are no projectors or TVs you can use to display your carefully crafted lesson. Similarly you’ll need to make sure that what you want to do with the technology is approved by the relevant people at your school. You can do this via the Japanese way of gaining consensus with your fellow teachers and then presenting the consensus to your boss, remarking that everyone has agreed that it will be good for the students, then you can begin. Remember that you’re working in Japan and have to try and go by the Japanese working culture. iPod or phone music player Music is a wonderful tool for language learning, and one of the primary ways we engage …continue reading