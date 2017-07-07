Vietnam to pull the US back to Asia?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Hai Hong Nguyen, Queensland University of Technology Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s White House visit on 31 May has set an ambitious agenda for Vietnam–US relations. The meeting was in the spotlight due to the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s policy toward the Asia Pacific and the political chaos in Washington. Thirteen commercial contracts worth US$8 billion were announced, bringing in ‘jobs for the United States and great, great equipment for Vietnam’. But the most important document released was a joint statement that has mapped out the agenda for US–Vietnam relations and the Trump administration’s policy in the region. Trade dominated the talks and featured heavily in the first part of the Joint Statement. Since normalisation of ties between the two former enemies two decades ago, the issue of trade has been second to none. The US trade deficit with Vietnam has risen from US$7 billion to US$32 billion in the past decade, troubling the Trump administration. But other issues are becoming increasingly important too. US President Donald Trump greets Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the White House in Washington, US, 31 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-400×277.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-600×415.jpg” title=”US President Donald Trump greets Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the White House in Washington, US, 31 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-400×277.jpg” alt=”US President Donald Trump greets Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the White House in Washington, US, 31 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).” width=”400″ height=”277″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-400×277.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-150×104.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-768×531.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-600×415.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-300×207.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX38FML-500×346.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Both Hanoi and Washington want to advance their naval cooperation in the face of China’s continued escalation in the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea). After …continue reading