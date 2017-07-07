Why did Japan leave South Sudan?

Author: Naoko Kumagai, IUJ

In March 2017, the Japanese government announced it was terminating the Self-Defence Force’s (SDF) participation in the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS). This abrupt withdrawal came only four months after the SDF’s deployment in November 2016 under the new upgraded mission of Kaketsuke Keigo (rush and rescue).

Under Kaketsuke Keigo, the SDF’s mandate is to protect Japanese nationals, foreign aid workers and peacekeepers under threat. It was added to the security legislation passed by the Diet in September 2015 legalising Japan’s proactive contribution to peace. The South Sudan mission was the first mission the SDF undertook under the new laws.

A United Nations peacekeeping engineer from the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) carries a child inside the Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC) Centre for girls in the Juba capital of South Sudan 1 April 2012. (Photo: Reuters/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah).

So why was the mission terminated so soon?

The Japanese government’s official explanation for the withdrawal was that the SDF in South Sudan since November 2011 had already made a significant contribution to road infrastructure construction. But a series of international media …continue reading