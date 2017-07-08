Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS !!!!!! on Kickstarter

Source: Spark Blog Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX SIX STARS !!!!!! is on Kickstarter. The game is a 2D fighting game is about Angels with Arcana power fighting each other. Currently, the developers has reached $71,030 out of their $100,000 goal with 25 days left remaining. For more details and some cute perks, check out their Kickstarter page. Here’s a trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/99831120/arcana-heart-3-love-max-six-stars-2d-fighting-game Official Website: http://www.examu.co.jp/arcanaheart3lm_sss/ …continue reading