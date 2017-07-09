Creativity And Fun At Tokyo Midtown Kids Weeks 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com Summer vacation for many means spending long hours of relaxing under the sun, traveling, or just spending some time away from work or school. But summer is also the perfect time to develop new hobbies, creativity and improve oneself. In a bit to inspire children to think creatively, this year, starting from July 14 through August 31, Tokyo Midtown is once again hosting its popular Kids Weeks event, a series of interactive activities and workshops for children and parents to enjoy through design and art projects. The approximately seven-week-long summer special will feature a number of unique and high-tech events, including fan-making workshops, interactive art exhibitions, cooking classes, crafts, design group work and more. Here’s a sneak peek of some of our personally recommended fun events on the agenda! School Of The Future Collaborating with Ars Electronica, Tokyo Midtown has created a project called “School of the Future,” which is intended to foster flexibility and inspire creativity in children. Interactive workshops such as “Everything” allows children to move around the David OReilly’s 3D computer graphics world through various perspectives. Ars Electronica Futurelab’s Motion sensing art display, “switch,” alternates between present and future according to human motions. Children can learn how to navigate through different perspectives to cultivate their imagination and broaden their perceptions. The event runs from August 18 through August 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Art & Crafts Workshops If technology is not your cup of tea, you can take on some do-it-yourself projects, as well. There will be a fan-making and summer wreath workshop (August 11) where families can enjoy the fun in making crafts together. Kids can try making fish-shaped fans with batik dyeing techniques and color paper on August 11 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., or decorate wreaths with seashells and fish for their …continue reading