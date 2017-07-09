Is corruption “sand in the wheels” for credit markets? Evidence from European MSMEs

Source: Asia Pathways Bank credit is a crucial financing tool for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) given their difficulty in entering equity markets. However, accessing bank credit is not as easy as one might think. Specifically, MSMEs often face difficulties when they need to provide valid collateral to loan officers (Cowan, Drexler, and Yañez, 2015). Additionally, in times of crisis—such as that which recently occurred in Europe—liquidity shortages and credit restrictions further weaken access to bank loans for MSMEs (Popov and Van Horen, 2015; Popov and Udell, 2012). This is not a minor consequence, especially if one considers that MSMEs are important drivers of the European economy; in the European Union they represent 99% of non-financial firms, provide jobs to more than 91 million people (67% of employment), and generate about 60% of total value added (European Investment Fund, 2016). Our recent research investigates how, apart from a country’s economic and financial features, corruption affects the credit market for MSMEs. There is little empirical literature on the effects of corruption on MSMEs’ access to bank credit. This is particularly unfortunate given that corruption is considered a major obstacle to economic growth. Indeed, corruption mainly acts as a barrier to competition; reduces both domestic and foreign private investment; misallocates public resources, which negatively affects the efficiency of public investments; and reduces the level of institutional trust. In a highly corrupt environment, bribes represent a barrier to entry, especially for MSMEs (World Bank, 2007). This happens because the scarcity of financial resources, lower bargaining power, and difficulty in accessing bank credit make it very difficult for MSMEs to refuse the payment of bribes. Hence, we study how corruption may affect MSMEs’ demand for bank credit. Our research hypothesis is that where corruption is higher, smaller firms are more likely than their larger peers to self-restrain from applying for …continue reading