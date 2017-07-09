Japan News Week 9 July 2017

今週の日本

Since the end of World War II, when US occupying forces redrew voting districts in Japan, rural areas have always enjoyed a large advantage at the polls. This has resulted in one voter in, for example, the first district of Shimane Prefecture having voting parity with 3.066 voters in suburban Saitama Prefecture.

Lawyers in Tokyo and other urban areas routinely go to court to address this, but the courts rarely if ever rule in favor of their entreaties.

