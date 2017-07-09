Trump threat drives Japan and China closer

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Yoichi Funabashi and Harry Dempsey, AP Initiative Sino–Japanese relations have been stuck in a political quagmire for over six years. Tensions have resurfaced time and time again over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands since September 2010, when a Chinese fishing boat rammed two Japanese coast guard boats and its captain was arrested by the Japanese. Japan harbours suspicions that Chinese aggression is aimed at an eventual retreat of the United States from Asia and the Pacific. And China continues to lambast Japan for its failure to face up to its history in the Sino–Japanese wars, as well as its contemporary push towards re-militarisation. But speculation over a potential rapprochement between the two nations has emerged after Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s unexpected declaration that, ‘Japan is ready to extend cooperation [with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)]’, in a speech on 5 June 2017. The statement was preceded by Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, representing the Japanese government at the Belt and Road Forum and a visit from China’s top foreign affairs official, Yang Jiechi, to Japan. Tokyo has sounded out the possibility of a trilateral summit including South Korea in July 2017 (although that plan has been now been postponed by Beijing) and reciprocal state visits by Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping provisionally set for late 2018. Abe previously tried to reset Japan–China relations in 2006 during his first term as prime minister, after their deterioration under his predecessor, Junichiro Koizumi. Narratives of Abe as a staunch nationalist ought to be shelved. But what has motivated Abe to extend an olive branch again now? US President Donald Trump has been a factor in two ways. First, US–China relations have struck upon a kind of high risk, …continue reading