2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

High-school Teachers (Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Preferably basic level

Must currently reside in Japan Global Indian International School is looking for experienced teachers for accounting with economics, business studies and English lessons at an international school in Edogawa, Tokyo. You must have native-level English and basic Japanese ability. Those with a degree in the aforementioned fields of study will be highly valued. Apply Engineer/ Patent Attorney (Tokyo) English: Native level or equivalent

Japanese: Business level highly preferred

Overseas applications OK / Visa sponsorship available Sonoda & Kobayashi law firm is looking for an engineer, patent agent or patent attorney. Native English, strong communication skills and an international mind-set will be key for this position. If creative ideas, unique solutions and a community of intellect are of interest to you, send your application now! Minimum two years of working experience. Apply Assistant Director (Tokyo) Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available

¥250,000 / Month Japan Visual-media Translation Academy (JVTA) is a Tokyo/LA-based school/agent specialized in translation of audiovisual and other media content. They are looking for motivated bilingual candidates at their Tokyo office. Native English and business Japanese is required. Responsibility includes product development, school administration, management of translation services and coordination with overseas counter parts. Apply Food & Beverage Staff (Tokyo) English: Conversational

Japanese: Business level

1-year experience with Food & Beverage areas

1-year experience with Food & Beverage areas

¥185,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month The Shangri-la Hotel, located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, is hiring restaurant staff such as assistant manager, sommelier,