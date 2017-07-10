A Guide To Tokyo’s Top Historical Museums

Source: savvytokyo.com In a city as busy, complex and constantly evolving as Tokyo, time spent here is often focused on exploring its inspiring contemporary culture and amazing cuisine. But Tokyo is also home to a network of engaging museums that can help you shed light on the capital (and Japan‘s) rich past. This season, discover one of the many immersive replicas of traditional Tokyoite homes and workplaces, learn about fascinating Samurai culture, or gaze at traditional woodcuts in some of the city‘s most interesting historic venues. Here’s a roundup of our favorite five! Ota Memorial Museum of Art © Photo by Ota Memorial Museum of Art A visit to the compact tatami rooms of the Ota Memorial Museum of Art is a must for those interested in ukiyoe, the traditional Japanese woodblock printmaking that flourished during the Edo period. The Edo era lasted from 1603 to 1868, a time of much economic prosperity and cultural growth across Japan, particularly within the arts. The museum is dedicated to the artist Ota Seizo, who collected a staggering 12,000 block prints during his lifetime. The prints on display are rotated every two to three months and show around 200 works at a time, so there‘s always something interesting on view. The works are well curated with English labels, and the museum‘s central location — a stone‘s throw from the colorful streets of Harajuku — makes for an interesting contrast to the traditional art on display. Open: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Where: 1-10-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Meiji-Jingumae Station, Exit 5

How much: ¥300 (Adults), ¥50 (High school students) Shitamachi Museum For those after a little nostalgia, the Shitamachi Museum provides visitors with a glimpse of everyday life in Tokyo between the Meiji restoration