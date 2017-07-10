Fuji Five Lakes - the most beautiful in the world!

Source: city-cost.com Before moving to Japan, spending time around lakes was something I really enjoyed doing. Whether it was playing sports or camping nearby, there was always something relaxing, peaceful, and rejuvenating about being by the water. I lived in a country town area, so getting out into nature wasn’t too difficult – I was fortunate to have a couple of beautiful lakes a relatively short distance from home.When we moved here, I had to find my new favorites with a lot of things in life, including my favorite spots by the water. When it comes to my most loved lake area here in Japan, hands down it has to be the Fuji 5 Lakes region.The Fuji Five Lakes region consists of Lake Kawaguchi, Lake Yamanaka, Lake Saiko, Lake Shoji and Lake Motosu – each has their own charm and appeal for different reasons. I want to mention two that I’ve spent the most time at today – and those are Lake Kawaguchi and Lake Motosu.Lake KawaguchiI love Lake Kawaguchi for the fact that there is so much to do around the lake area. Of all the Fuji Five Lakes, this one is the most built up. My husband and I stayed at an amazing ryokan earlier this year, situated right on the lake – depending on the location of your room within the ryokan you either had killer views of Mt. Fuji or Lake Kawaguchi. Talk about being located on prime real estate! (If you want to stay there, it’s called Konansou – it was expensive but worth every penny, and the kaiseki dinner was the best kaiseki experience I’ve had). There are a number of other accommodation options in the area too, if you’d like to stay for an overnight trip – but just visiting for the day is a …continue reading