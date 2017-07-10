Japan opens the way to cooperation on China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The China–Japan relationship is the most important relationship in Asia. It also has a troubled history. The two countries are divided by differences over Japanese colonialism and wartime aggression, unresolved maritime and territorial disputes in the East China Sea, China’s unwillingness to grant Japan a more ‘normal’ strategic role, and Japanese anxiety about the future of Chinese power in the region. In our lead piece this week, Yoichi Funabashi and Harry Dempsey suggest that we may be witnessing a game change in the China–Japan relationship. In a speech in Tokyo on 5 June, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared that ‘Japan is ready to extend cooperation’ with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This represents a dramatic shift in Japanese policy. Since 2014, Japan — along with the United States — has steadfastly opposed signing up to new Chinese international economic organisations like the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) or endorsing the BRI. Japan has viewed these initiatives as a challenge to its own leadership of the Asian Development Bank and to the US-led international economic order more generally, and has criticised the AIIB for its governance processes and lack of transparency. But in May, the Abe government made the decision to send Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, to the Belt and Forum in Beijing, a decision that was lauded by the Chinese government. In comments made during his meeting with Nikai, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Japan’s endorsement of the initiative, explaining that ‘The Belt and Road Initiative can be a new platform and an “experimental field” for China and Japan to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation and common development’. Then, on 5 June, Abe delivered an important speech in which he outlined his …continue reading