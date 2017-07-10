Joint Chopsticks Inspired by Japanese Joinery Techniques

Product designer Yuma Kano and Japanese carpenter Katsuhisa Toda collaborated to create a series of chopsticks inspired by traditional wood joinery techniques.

Japanese wood joinery dates back to the seventh century and is a craftsmanship technique that involves complicated, interlocking wooden joints that form bonds without the use of nails, screws or adhesives.With Joint Chopsticks, the designers specifically focused on tsugite joints, a technique employed by masters craftsmen to make Buddhist altars, bureaus, and other furniture. “Rather than placing the joints at the end as a bit of decoration, they are placed at the point that takes the most strain,” explained Kano.

The lovely packaging design implies that the chopsticks were created as a product but they have yet to make their way into any shops.

