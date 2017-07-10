Launch of the Trump–Moon era

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Scott A. Snyder, CFR On 29 June 2017, South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Washington for an early summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump. Despite dramatic contrasts in the circumstances, ideologies and style of these two unlikely partners, the convergence of national interests and common objectives concerning North Korea was sufficient to keep the US–South Korea alliance on track. Ironically, successful coordination on the issue of North Korea exposed differing views on trade and burden sharing that will keep diplomats from both countries busy. South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) applauds next to US President Donald Trump while delivering a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, 30 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-400×265.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-600×397.jpg” title=”South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) applauds next to US President Donald Trump while delivering a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, 30 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-400×265.jpg” alt=”South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) applauds next to US President Donald Trump while delivering a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, 30 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).” width=”400″ height=”265″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-400×265.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-150×99.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-768×508.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-600×397.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-300×199.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS19APB-500×331.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Prior to the summit, it was common to find analyses suggesting that the chemistry between Moon and Trump would be analogous to mixing oil and water. The progressive Moon has been an understated and personable domestic bridge-builder, elected on an anti-corruption platform following a presidential impeachment scandal. In contrast, the conservative Trump has pursued a brash and divisive approach to governance that takes no prisoners and has blurred ethical boundaries between government and business. An Asan Institute poll showed that …continue reading