Sales start in 50-storey high-rise in Osaka

Off-the-plan sales in the 50-storey Branz Tower Umeda North condominium began over the weekend, with the most expensive unit in the building – a 145 square meter three-bedroom penthouse – priced at 270 million Yen (approx. 2.37 million USD). A total of 218 apartments were offered for sale in the first round, representing a third of the total units in the building. Sale prices ranged from 36 to 270 million Yen and sizes ranged from 42 ~ 145 sqm (452 ~ 1,560 sq ft).

The 653-unit building is due for completion in November 2019 with apartments delivered to buyers from February 2020 onwards.

One bedroom apartments are a little under 44 sqm (473 sq ft) in size and priced at around 870,000 Yen/sqm. Two bedroom apartments are 55 sqm (592 sq ft) and priced at around 900,000 Yen/sqm. Three bedroom apartments range from 79 ~ 145 sqm (850 ~ 1,560 sq ft) and have an average price of 1,460,000 Yen/sqm. The 32 apartments on the 47th floor and above are priced from 133 million Yen (1.17 million USD) and above.

The high-rise is being built on the site of the former Toyo Hotel, which later became the Ramada Hotel Osaka. It will offer a direct connection to Nakatsu Subway Station and is about a kilometer north of the Umeda district. Residents will be able to enjoy a party room, guest suites, 24hr gym, concierge and porter service.

The 45-story The Fine Tower Umeda Toyosaki apartment building is under construction across the street on the southern side of Branz Tower Umeda North. Completion is scheduled for February 2019.