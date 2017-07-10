Summer BBQ at Kasai Rinkai Koen - meat, veg and human getting grilled

Source: city-cost.com Those of us in the Tokyo area (and elsewhere maybe) have been emphatically reminded over the last few days that summer is here. Temperatures and humidity in Tokyo are now such that even the act of sitting still has taken on the form of something that equates to a “task”. And the bad news is, rumour has it that this summer in Japan is set to be the hottest / sweatiest for a number of years. Brilliant! Now, back home having weather presentable enough to fire up a BBQ is one of life’s finer pleasures. Here in Japan serious questions should be raised about an entire nation dishing out more heat via hot charcoals. In fact Japan’s summer BBQing season could be taken in more ways than one, in so far as it’s not just the purchased meat and veg that is being cooked. I sent a picture to a mate back home of our BBQ prep yesterday at Tokyo’s Kasai Rinkai Park – bench sheltered from the brutal sun with a bit of a canopy and a well scuffed, grass free patch of baked earth. He responded by saying it looked like I was in Africa. A crass stereotype maybe but a BBQ in Japan’s summer temperatures has the potential to become something of an urban softie way out of their comfort zone type of deal. (BBQ spot reserved)Actually, Tokyo’s largest park might seem a fine place to enjoy the robust pleasures of grilling meat in the outdoors, being situated as it is along the shores of Tokyo Bay. You can always be sure of a stiff sea breeze at Kasai Rinkai Koen. The problem is, much like a BBQ pit itself, the park’s BBQ zone sits in a …continue reading